Adam Levine returning to ‘The Voice’ to perform on next week’s finale

Art Streiber/NBC

Adam Levine is returning to The Voice — not as a coach, but as a performer.

The singer, who left the NBC singing competition show in 2019, will take the stage with Maroon 5 and Megan Thee Stallion for a performance on “Beautiful Mistakes,” Billboard reports.

The performance will take place during the show’s live finale, airing at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday, May 25.

“It’s good to be back on The Voice and see Carson, Kelly, Nick, and John,” Adam said in a statement to Billboard, mentioning host Carson Daly and coaches Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas and John Legend — but jokingly leaving out his frenemy, Blake Shelton.

Adam will reunite with Blake, though, as seen in a preview pic obtained by Billboard. Adam, sporting hot pink hair, is seen chatting with Blake outside The Voice soundstage.

Maroon 5’s new album, JORDI — named for their late manager, Jordan Feldstein — will be out June 11.

