Adam Levine is ready for a "new chapter" in his producing career

Adam Levine is ready to start racking up even more producer credits.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Maroon 5 frontman and his 222 Productions have signed an exclusive overall deal with Wheelhouse Entertainment to create both scripted and unscripted content for a variety of platforms.

Not only will the new partnership create new entertainment projects, but it will also broaden Adam’s scope in other areas. Joining Wheelhouse will give 222 Productions access to the company’s brand and marketing arm, Wheelhouse Labs, as well as the company’s investment division, Wheelhouse Partners, which could assist them in other entrepreneurial endeavors they may want to pursue.

In a statement to THR, Adam says his team is “excited” to “launch this new chapter” with the team at Wheelhouse.

Adam founded 222 Productions in 2013. He produced the NBC singing competition show Songland and the YouTube series Sugar.

By Andrea Tuccillo

