Adam Lambert’s Halloween Witch Hunt starts Wednesday night: “It’s a bit more playful” than last year

Joseph Sinclair

Last year, Adam Lambert did some special Las Vegas Halloween-themed shows. This year, he’s expanded the concept into a California and Vegas tour called The Witch Hunt. Adam says his fascination with Halloween stretches back to his childhood.

He tells ABC Audio he instantly fell in love with the idea of dressing up: “And then it just sort of snowballed into me loving theater and sort of a gateway to everything. So I love it … It is the definitely the big kid in me that gets to celebrate Halloween every year.”

Adam says the tour will incorporate some of the same visual elements as last year, but he stresses, “This is a different show.”

“Coming out of the pandemic, it was a different type of mood. I wanted to express something that was a little darker, a little more serious,” he explains. “This year, I think it’s slightly lighter in tone. It’s a bit more playful, just reflecting kind of where I’m at in my life.”

The tour will stop in Adam’s hometown of San Diego, California; his friends, family and even former teachers are planning to attend. “These are people that have known me since I was a kid, since I loved Halloween then,” he says. “And I think it’s pretty appropriate that this is the show that I’m bringing them.”

As for a full national tour, it’ll come at some point.

“Believe me, if it were as simple as just going, ‘Hey, I want to go there,’ I would,” he says. But “technical details and logistics,” as well as competition from other acts, makes it difficult right now.

But he promises, “At some point, I know I will be touring again when the time is right.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.