Adam Lambert to curate Stonewall Day this June, host two lead-in events

Adam Lambert and his Feel Something Foundation are taking control of this year’s Stonewall Day, a global campaign to raise awareness of the fight for LGBTQ+ equality. He’ll curate the music for this 2021 installment, now in its fourth year, and also host two events in the run-up to the June 6 event.

Stonewall Day is a charity organized by Pride Live, a social advocacy and community engagement organization. In a statement, Adam says, “Together we will not only advance the legacy of the Stonewall Rebellion, we will also support LGBTQ+ organizations and issues that continue to disproportionately affect the LGBTQ+ community.”

Stonewall Day commemorates the 1969 uprising at New York City’s Stonewall Inn by gay patrons against a police raid. The event is recognized as the start of the gay liberation movement and the fight for gay rights.

Adam promises a line up of artists from “diverse genres, generations and cultural backgrounds” for Stonewall Day. The lead-in events, Stonewall Day Unplugged, takes place February 18 and April 22.

Each event will feature a 20-minute livestream with Adam and special guests discussing Stonewall Day and its legacy, current events, and LGBTQ+ artists on the rise.

Meanwhile, this Friday is Adam’s birthday, and he’s performing not one but two livestream concerts in honor of the occasion, live from L.A.’s Roxy Theater. Tickets are onsale now via NoCapShows.com.

By Andrea Dresdale

