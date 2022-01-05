Adam Lambert says turning 40 is “slightly terrifying”

Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Adam Lambert is days away from turning the big 4-0 and in a recent interview, the singer admitted he isn’t jumping for joy about growing older.

Speaking to Attitude magazine, Adam said he finds it “slightly terrifying” that he’s soon turning 40 because of his “Peter Pan complex.”

Even so, Adam says he has much to look forward to in the years ahead because he is “on a personal transition right now into the next chapter” of his life, which is something he finds “exciting.”

But, when it comes to planning how he wants to celebrate his birthday on January 29, the Grammy nominee admitted, “I don’t have anything planned for my 40th yet. I’ll do something with friends.”

The American Idol finalist also looked back on his youth and noted that attitudes on homosexuality have softened since he stepped into the limelight in 2009. “If I was growing up right now, a teenager or in my early 20s in 2021, would my relationship with my sexuality or gender be exactly what it is now?,” he wondered. “I don’t know. It might be different.”

He also stated, “As we get older, identity becomes less of a priority and mystery. That’s one reason the new generation is so excited about pronouns and names for their gender.”

When discussing how times have changed, Adam pointed out that gender fluidity and queer culture are openly being explored and celebrated. “You look at the scene now and it’s so much more accepted and visible,” he remarked.

