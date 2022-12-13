Adam Lambert reflects on his journey to fame since releasing “Whataya Want from Me”

BMG

It’s been 13 years since Adam Lambert released his debut single, “Whataya Want from Me,” and the singer reflected on his journey in a new interview.

“It’s been a crazy decade plus,” he shared with Elle while playing their song association bit, where they provided him with a word and he had to think of a song that mentions it. The conversation sparked after he was given the word “Me” and he chose his 2009 hit.

Said Adam, “It’s been wild. I mean, I feel like I’ve gotten to travel a lot. I’ve gotten to experiment with a lot of different types of music in the stuff that I’ve put out. You know, each of my albums kind of has its own vibe.”

“I challenged myself with it. The business itself and the adventure of being a recording artist is not always simple and that’s been a good challenge to sort of learn from,” he explained. “Being on the road with Queen for the past 10 years has been a great learning experience, as well.”

Adam said he learned “… all of us are like this. You just gotta keep growing. You gotta keep learning. You can’t ever get too settled or too comfortable.”

“Where I’m at now, I just feel like I’m more comfortable in my skin than I’ve ever been. I know who I am more than I have ever known who I am and I feel like that’s coming out in my work, in my vocals, in the choices I’m making, in my writing and I’m really excited about that,” he concluded.

Adam is also excited about his new album of covers, called High Drama, which he’ll release in March.

