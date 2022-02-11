Adam Lambert opens up about his mental health: “I’ve definitely dealt with my share of anxiety”

Lia Toby/Getty Images

Adam Lambert is thankful mental health is “becoming less taboo for people” and, in a candid new interview, opened up about his own struggles.

Responding to the question, “What’s one question you’ve always wanted to be asked, but no one’s ever asked you?”, Adam told Hunger magazine, “Over the past five years… My journey with mental health has been really interesting” and that he’s “definitely dealt with my share of anxiety.”

Adam admitted he hasn’t “gone into a lot of detail” about his mental health. As for why he’s now ready to speak up about his anxiety, he explained, “I think that’s something that’s becoming less taboo for people, but it’s not something that’s at the forefront of the line of questioning.”

“The more we all talk about it, the more we realize it’s pretty common, especially in this day and age,” Adam continued. “Anxiety’s real. It’s a beast.”

The iGrammy winner alum added these conversations also help encourage those suffering in silence to “ask for help” because “I think it’s really important not to feel like there’s something wrong with you.”

Noting that anxiety is “more common than we all realize,” Adam said, “I feel some people think that if they don’t ask for help then it’s not real. So, people avoid admitting themselves and getting the help they need because they’re in denial. You’ve got to be real with yourself and honest with yourself.”

Adam added the pandemic exacerbated his anxiety “in its own way,” and that’s even more reason to hold such vulnerable but necessary conversations. “I’m sure there were lots of people who had never dealt with anxiety before that all of a sudden started dealing with it,” he offered.

