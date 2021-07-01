Adam Lambert emphasizes “double standard” in criticism of Lil Nas X’s BET performance

Adam: Kevin Mazur/AMA2009/WireImage; Lil Nas X: Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET

Adam Lambert continues to speak out in support of Lil Nas X, who kissed one of his male backup dancers during his BET Awards performance on Sunday. The move sparked backlash, but the 22-year-old rapper refuses to apologize — a move that Adam applauds.

Lil Nas X shared another photo of the kiss on Wednesday, as well as other stills of his “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” performance, and the American Idol finalist called out the homophobic and racist critics in the comments section.

“Two men kissing ain’t indecent, explicit or inappropriate for children,” Adam wrote. “The double standard is painfully clear. All the haters need to really get their heads around the concept of equality.”

“He’s clearly making a statement about it and making everyone talk. Pop Culture is being written,” he added, before leaving a separate comment of five applause emojis.

As previously reported, Adam faced a similar situation in 2009 when he kissed his male keyboard player during the 2009 American Music Awards. However, the backlash was much more extreme back then and, in a recent interview with Billboard, Adam said he had to “toe the line a bit” because of the negative response from the public.

