Adam Lambert announces details of covers album ‘High Drama,’ out in February

BMG

Adam Lambert has announced details of his new album, High Drama, which features the singer covering hits from the ’70s, ’80s and today. He’s also released the first track, a cover of Duran Duran‘s 1993 smash “Ordinary World,” along with a video. As previously reported, Adam will perform that song Tuesday night on The Voice season finale.

The album, due out February 24, also includes Adam’s recently released version of Noël Coward‘s “Mad About the Boy” from an upcoming documentary of the same name about Coward, an English playwright, composer, director, actor and singer.

Among the tracks on the album are Adam’s takes on recent songs like Sia‘s “Chandelier,” Kings of Leon‘s “Sex on Fire,” Billie Eilish‘s “Getting Older,” Pink‘s “My Attic” and Lana Del Rey‘s “West Coast.” He also throws it back to the ’70s with Ann Peebles‘ classic “I Can’t Stand the Rain,” and to the ’80s with Culture Club‘s “Do You Really Want to Hurt Me?” and Bonnie Tyler’s “Holding Out for a Hero.”

The only song on the track listing that’s unclear is “I’m a Man.” It could be the 1967 song of the same name by The Spencer Davis Group, or the 1955 song of the same name by Bo Diddley. Guess we’ll just have to wait and find out.

High Drama will be available for purchase on vinyl in March, but you can preorder it now.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.