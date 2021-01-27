Adam Lambert admits to gaining "quarantine 15," entertains idea of his own makeup line

Joseph Sinclair

Adam Lambert appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show Tuesday looking as fabulous as ever — but only from the waist up.

Commenting that he’s now doing all his interviews via Zoom, Adam told Kelly, “On one hand it’s sort of a relief, because the ‘quarantine 15’ is real. And chest up, I’m good with that…hiding the problem areas, let’s be honest. Let’s de-stigmatize it!””

“I’ve been wearing sweat pants with elastic waistbands more than I ever have in my entire life!” he added.

Kelly also complimented Adam on his amazing makeup job, and added, “Are you ever gonna come out with a makeup line? Because you do your makeup so well!”

“I’d love to. I think it’d be really fun,” responded Adam. “I’ve been playing with makeup since I was a little kid. I was in theater, so it was a part of getting ready for the show and I just loved getting to sit in front of the mirror and transform my face and cover up all of my freckles at the time, ’cause I was ashamed of them.”

“I wish I had them today,” he laughed. “But I love makeup, it’s so much fun!”

The former American Idol stars also bonded over their mutual love of shoes, but while Adam prefers the most “extreme” ones he can find — he showed off his new pair of knee-high patent-leather sequinned platform boots — Kelly goes for Nikes, saying she’s “too old” for the extreme stuff.

As previously reported, Adam’s birthday livestream concerts take place tomorrow, live from L.A.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.