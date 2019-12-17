Acts Of Kindess Rather Than Homework

Throughout December, instead of homework, students are asked to carry out acts of kindness.

Kindness to their relatives, and the community. Their good deeds will be written in a “Dialann Cineáltais” or “Kindness Diary”

on a daily basis and will be signed by their parents.

It is simple: think big, but start small.

We all have the power to spread the holiday spirit, and step by step, we can make a significant change.

During the season of giving, students of an Irish school, Gaelscoil Mhíchíl Uí Choileáin, will uniquely spread the Christmas joy.

This practice lasts for the last three years, and every year, it has a different theme.

Last year, the students practiced gratitude and documented it in a “Dialann Buíochais” or “Gratitude Diaries.”

In a Facebook post, the school shared acts of kindness the kids can choose and a schedule they can use to carry them out.

