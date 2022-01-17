Actors are Different than Musicians

Kelly Clarkson talks with Neve Campbell, who was attacked by a bear on a movie set.

Neve Campbell didn’t just have to deal with killers coming after her in Scream – there’s bears, too!

The 48-year-old actress made an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

“I was playing this role where she’s ‘one with the animals’ and there was a scene where I (Neve Campbell) was getting chased by a bear,”

“They brought this bear on set and they first gave me this big bottle of Coke to feed it…they said dip your hand in honey and just run. And when you get to the tree over there, turn your hand out and feed the bear.”

“I dipped my hand in honey and I run to this rock and I turn around and I put my hand out and the bear is not slowing down and he’s not coming for my hand.”

“He grabs me by the leg and he pulls me through the forest,”

“My mother was visiting set and she’s screaming. The whole crew is frozen because nobody can believe what’s happening. All I can think to say is, ‘He’s biting me,’ like it’s not obvious,” she said before the wrangler began “throwing rocks” at the bear until it was distracted.

Then she said “let’s do it again, we didn’t get it on film.”

Kelly says Y’all, actors are so different than musicians, we would be like “Peace out…done.”

