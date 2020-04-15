Actor Tyler Perry Buys Seniors Groceries

Seniors are all shopping at designated times. So Perry, showed up too and paid for groceries at over 80 stores.

In Atlanta and New Orleans Tyler Perry paid for groceries for seniors signing theor reciept “Atlanta Angel”.

This is not the first time the Atlanta resident and New Orleans native has given back to the community.

In 2018, Perry paid off almost $500,000 in layaway balances at Walmarts in Atlanta.

And just this week, the movie mogul shelled out $21,000 to tip out each and every out of work server

at Houston’s restaurant in Atlanta.

Each employee received $500.

Love it when people show such kindness!

