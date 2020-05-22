Action-packed trailer for Christopher Nolan’s ‘Tenet’ promises it’s “Coming to Theaters”

Melinda Sue Gordon/©2020 Warner Bros. Entertainment, Inc. All Rights Reserved. (LOS ANGELES) — Warner Bros. and Dark Knight trilogy director Christopher Nolan seem to be banking on movie theaters being open following the COVID-19 shutdowns, based on the just-released trailer for his anticipated action film, Tenet.

The extended preview for the film promises that, unlike other movies have gone to streaming services to avoid the shuttered cinemas, Nolan’s movie is “COMING TO THEATERS.”

Following last December’s teaser for Tenet — starring John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and frequent Nolan collaborator Michael Caine — the new trailer finally reveals what the hush-hush plot is about.

The central conceit apparently has to do with the power to reverse the flow of time. Just as Nolan’s imagination saw skyscrapers splitting open like flower petals and physics-bending fight scenes in Inception, Tenet‘s use of time as a weapon lends itself to some mind-bending visuals, like a gunfight in reverse.

“You’re not shooting the bullet, you’re catching it,” an associate tells Washington’s character at a firing range.

Tenet is still officially set for a July 17 release, but it remains to be seen if Nolan and Warner Bros.’ wishes will come true.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.