According to Statistics 10 People Drown Daily

First DON’T PANIC!!! Everyone WATCH this video.

Olympic swimmers tell you some ways to avoid drowning. THIS may save your life.

A young athlete from Oregon who was a strong swimmer drowned. Story: HERE

It is swimming season. Drowning doesn’t necessarily look like what you see on T.V..

This is what real drowning looks like

Please be safe!!!!

