Absurd 911 Calls

Tartila|BigStock

911 Dispatchers share the most hilarious reasons people have called.

Just a few:

July 1996 a dust storm blew in and at least 20 people called 9-1-1 to report aliens.

Popcorn in the eye. Ghost in the attic.

Fried chicken was too dry.

Caller believed his neighbors jack-o’-lanterns were carved suspiciously. – 911west

Had someone call in because 2 squirrels were fighting in her back garden

Called because he couldn’t find the TV remote. – moon_monkey

Someone called and said they just wanted to “see some firefighters today” – bananchee

ghosts were coming out of the pool. It was just fog – baseballandmusic13

Full Story: HERE

Follow Warm 106.9 on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @warm1069