Absurd 911 Calls

911 Dispatchers share the most hilarious reasons people have called.
Just a few:
July 1996 a dust storm blew in and at least 20 people called 9-1-1 to report aliens.
Popcorn in the eye. Ghost in the attic.
Fried chicken was too dry.
Caller believed his neighbors jack-o’-lanterns were carved suspiciously. – 911west
Had someone call in because 2 squirrels were fighting in her back garden
Called because he couldn’t find the TV remote. – moon_monkey
Someone called and said they just wanted to “see some firefighters today” – bananchee
ghosts were coming out of the pool. It was just fog – baseballandmusic13
