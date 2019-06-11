Credit: BigStockPhoto

Above and Beyond… Thank You Officer!

June 11, 2019

Here’s a daily dose of happy!  This police officer deserves all the huge praise he’s receiving for going out of his way to help someone from an older generation who really needed it.

Now QUICK someone call a welfare check on MY home.  All kidding aside kindness goes a long way in this world that seems devoid of it sometimes.  Good on you and kudos to this special officer and human being!

About Seth

Warm 106.9 now has an honest to goodness live teddy bear in the morning. Seth is a 13 year resident of south Snohomish County and loves his family (wife, 6 year old son, Bernese Mountain Dog puppy and fat old man cat) mountains, water and all things TASTY!
