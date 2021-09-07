ABBA’s new singles on pace to become band’s first top-10 UK hits in 40 years

Credit: Baillie Walsh

Last Thursday, ABBA thrilled fans by announcing plans to release their first new album in 40 years, Voyage, while debuting two tracks from the forthcoming record: “I Still Have Faith in You” and “Don’t Shut Me Down.”

Now comes word that the songs are both on pace to debut in the top 10 of the next U.K. Official Singles Chart. As of Saturday, “I Still Have Faith in You” and “Don’t Shut Me Down” sat at #6 and #7, respectively, on the Official Chart: First Look list.

If the songs hold their positions, they will become the Swedish pop legends’ first top-10 hits in the U.K. since “One of Us” in December 1981.

Both tracks are available now on vinyl, CD and digital formats. As of Saturday, “Don’t Shut Me Down” was the most downloaded song in the U.K. during the past week.

OfficialCharts.com also reports that more than 80,000 copies of the Voyage album, which is due out November 5, have been pre-ordered already, breaking a record for the most pre-orders ever for an album on ABBA’s longtime label, Universal Music UK.

As previously reported, Voyage was created in tandem with a concert experience that will see digital avatars of ABBA’s members — Agnetha Fältskog, Anni-Frid Lyngstad, Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus — performing virtually with a live 10-piece band, in a purpose-built, 3,000-person capacity arena in London. The Voyage shows premiere May 27, 2022, and tickets for the concerts went on sale to the general public today. Visit ABBAVoyage.com for more details.

ABBA’s last studio album, The Visitors, was released in November 1981.

