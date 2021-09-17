ABBA’s ‘Gold’ returns to ‘Billboard’ top 40, thanks to new singles & album announcement

PolyGram/Universal

ABBA’s Gold is has caught a second wind, rising back up the charts for the first time in three years.

Gold: Greatest Hits, the compilation album by the Swedish pop group, soared up the﻿ Billboard 200 chart from number 114 to number 34 on the survey dated September 18.

According to the outlet, the album moved 15,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. for the week ending September 9, a 61% jump, as per MRC data. Part of that includes 5,000 units in physical album sales, which allows it to climb the Top Album Sales chart from the 33rd spot to the 11th, as well.

ABBA’s climb up the charts comes after the quartet dropped two new singles — “Don’t Shut Me Down” and “I Still Have Faith In You” — earlier this month. Additionally, they announced a new album, Voyage — their first in 40 years — as well as a special production to open in London next year featuring digital avatars of the group’s members performing their legendary songs.

Gold: Greatest Hits, which was originally released in 1992, last saw the top 40 in August 2018, when it peaked at number 25. That was likely due to the release of the movie Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, which features the group’s songs.

All in all, the set has spent an impressive 168 weeks on the Billboard 200 chart in total since its release.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.