ABBA reunion album, ‘Voyage,’ may be very well be their last, says Agnetha

ABBA fans worldwide are thrilled that the Swedish superstars have reunited for their first new album in 40 years, and for an upcoming digital concert experience. But sadly, it appears that these activities mark the beginning of the end for the group, rather than a new chapter.

Speaking to Radio Sweden, ABBA’s Agnetha Fältskog said that when the group was preparing for their virtual concert experience — which will see digital avatars of each band member singing their hits — they felt “there was a vibe…’maybe it’s the last thing we do,'” and, she adds, “Same thing with this album.”

When asked if there will be more reunion activities, Agnetha replied, “I don’t really dare to say. We’re a bit older now, and have our minor ailments, ha ha. But we struggle on. But I don’t dare to say, because it’s a bit uncertain. At the moment we feel happy that we got this together, and let’s hope everything goes well in London, at the premiere [of the concert experience] over there.”

That being said, Agnetha said the group is thrilled that their new songs “Don’t Shut Me Down” and “I Still Have Faith In You” have been so well-received, adding that their fans’ emotional reactions to their new music have been “almost hard to take in, actually.”

“I can tell you this much: if you like these two songs, you will probably like the entire album,” Agnetha added. “It’s very much the ABBA sound. We’re not trying to sound different or letting ourselves be affected by other, current things, so to speak.”

ABBA’s new album, Voyage, is due November 5.

