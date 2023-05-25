ABBA members shoot down reunion speculation

OLLE LINDEBORG/AFP via Getty Images

Fans hoping to see ABBA reunite next year are apparently out of luck.

There’s been a lot of speculation that the group would get back together to perform at the 2024 Eurovision Song contest because, not only is it happening in their native Sweden, it’s also the 50th anniversary of when ABBA won Eurovision with their song “Waterloo.”

While that does sound like it would be the perfect time for a reunion, ABBA’s Bjorn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson have already shut the speculation down.

“I don’t want to,” Andersson tells BBC Newsnight, “and if I don’t want to, the others won’t. It’s the same for all four of us — someone says, ‘no’ — it’s a no.”

Ulvaeus adds, “We can celebrate 50 years of Abba without us being onstage.”

ABBA won Eurovision with their classic song in 1974. Sweden then went on to win the contest an additional six times, with the most recent win coming just this year.

