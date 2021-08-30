ABBA hits TikTok as big ‘ABBAVoyage’ announcement looms Thursday

ullstein bild via Getty Images

ABBA went on hiatus nearly 40 years ago, but now their music has come to TikTok.

As Billboard reports, the Swedish group’s catalog is now available to TikTok users. ABBA’s music was the most requested by an act that doesn’t have an official TikTok account of its own. The good news was announced Sunday with an upload of a piano version of their signature song, “Dancing Queen.”

Meanwhile, a huge announcement is set for September 2 regarding ABBAVoyage, a mysterious project that’s being teased on the group’s socials. You can sign up now to be notified when the project is finally announced.

The British tabloid The Sun is reporting that the group will release its first new music in 39 years on Friday, in connection with a hologram show that will see avatars of the group’s four members performing all their hits.

The Sun also claims that the show — which will include a documentary-style film — will open in a purpose-built theater in East London next May, and the group’s members will be on hand for the event. None of this is confirmed, however.

An event in New York City’s Central Park on September 2 is also planned in connection with the big announcement.

