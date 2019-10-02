Credit: BigStockPhoto

Aaron Carter’s Tattoo Artist: “I had to stop him”

October 2, 2019

As it turns out Aaron Carter wanted an even  tattoo of Rhianna as Medusa on his face.  But his tattoo artist was  **ahem** the voice of reason.

 

Tattoo artist Herchell Carrasco, who goes by RockRollG, told TMZ he had asked Aaron a number of questions to determine his mental state and even talked Carter out of an even bigger face tattoo.

A tattoo artist evaluating your mental health?  That sounds normal.  Also… If I’m Rhianna… I’m paying for the laser removal STAT!

Sometimes the cover makes it WAY too easy to judge the book and people usually get face tattoos a few minutes before regretting getting a facial tattoo.

