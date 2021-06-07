A Winning Combination of Offense and Defense

Even the worlds top athletes struggle with mental health.

This week Coach Laurie, Anna D and Claire discuss tennis star Naomi Osaka’s refusal

to meet the media after every match because of the anxiety it causes her.

Is she dodging a responsibility all the other players just suck up, or is the media so hungry

for “a get” that those press conferences are affecting matches?

Why is public speaking so difficult for some, with even seasoned broadcasters nervous in public?

And are people getting crazier on airplanes? Fasten your seatbelts, there could be some turbulence…or Not…

