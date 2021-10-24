A Two and a Half Thousand Pound Cracked Pumpkin

A Wisconsin man grew the heaviest pumpkin in the country weighing 2,520 pounds.

It’s the second heaviest in the world for 2021. However, it’s not going down in any record books and the grower isn’t winning any prizes. He was disqualified after his pumpkin cracked. The crack made him ineligible for any competitions this year, like the 2021 Safeway World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in California. It pays $9/pound to the winner. That means he could have won $22,680. That’s one expensive crack. “It happens. There’s no crying in pumpkin growing,” Schmit said. “I know I can do it again, so we just gotta look forward to the future.”

While he isn’t too disappointed that the pumpkin cracked, he did acknowledge it’s tough to see all that hard work not pay off. It takes about 10 hours a week to take care of one pumpkin. Schmit grew three giant gourds, which meant he was spending about 30 hours per week on watering and maintaining his pumpkins. At it’s peak, this nearly record setting pumpkin grew 53 pounds a day and needed about 150 gallons of water per day! The seeds he uses aren’t just standard seeds you get from your ordinary pumpkin patch. They are specifically designed to grow large and genetics are closely monitored just like they are in raising cattle. Unfortunately for this season though, all three of Schmit’s large pumpkins have met the same fate.

Full Story: HERE

Follow Warm 106.9 on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @warm1069