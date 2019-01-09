Credit: Christopher Boswell | BigStockPhoto.com

A Trip Down Memory Lane Re: The Viaduct

Did you know that Seattle Mayor Wes Uhlman called for the removal of the viaduct in 1975? 

Take a look at this KOMO documentary we did that year called, “Mass Transit – Seattle’s Unanswered Question.”

The documentary aired March 12, 1975, and looked at the various forms of mass transit that could be in the future of Seattle – tunnels, buses and rail.

KOMO institution Bryan Johnson is the host/narrator of the program. Included are also interviews with King County Executive, and later, Governor, John Spellman and Jim Ellis, the Father of Metro and Forward Thrust.

How do you think our transit stands now compared to 44 years ago?

 

