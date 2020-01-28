A PNW Thirty-Something’s Guide To Self-Care Resolutions [NAILS]

I am not an expert. At anything.

Can you tell I struggle with “selling myself,” in an interview setting?

In the years before the internet, it was a lot easier to assert yourself as an “Expert,” or the “Best”.

Now, we compete with the entire world. In real time. At EVERYTHING.

Can you believe, “Self-care” is even a thing?

I can’t. BUT, there are experts and I am NOT one.

I am one of YOU: A human fumbling through life; attempting to appear less clumsy today than I did yesterday.

Because my birthday in in January, I skip the Jan 1st resolution deadline and aim for Jan 19.

This year is about Self-Care.

Step 1: NAILS

I’m getting my nails done at least once a month.

That may seem banal. BUT, after spending multiple decades on this earth I have YET to maintain my manicured paws for more than 6 consecutive months.

I often fall off in summer as I proudly let the acrylics fall off, opting for the short and natural “Gardener’s Nails.” Dirt-Under-Nail was a badge of honor for me, for years. I’m don’t think anything has changed. I STILL like the soil stained testament to a weekend of honest yard work.

However, I also like INSTAGRAM. I like posting elaborate nail photos replete with original designs and ornamentation. I WANT to be the person who sees the Refinery 29 feature and goes and gets the trendy art. Yes, nail design is ART. Fight me.

Now, as interesting as my hands are…My feet are not professionally groomed. I’m not trying to blow my last 3 years of Debt-Reduction-Resolutions. NOT doing self care was REALLY hard.

STEP 2: SKIN

We’ll talk about that next time. It’s a lot. LOL

