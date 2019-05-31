Credit: BigStockPhoto

A Teachers Job Is Never Done

May 31, 2019

A teacher’s job is never just done at 3 p.m. and for one Colorado teacher this now holds a new meaning.

When Finn learned that Damien would be taken off the transplant list because he didn’t have a permanent home — he did the

only thing that seemed right.

He is adopting a sick seventh grader in need of a stable home so he can stay on the kidney transplant list

Damien, 13, needs a kidney transplant. It’s a second chance at life he only has because of Finn — his teacher.

A small sacrifice, because Damien can now get a kidney any day.

“It just became really hard for me to look the other way,” Finn said.

Full Story/Video: HERE

