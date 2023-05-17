A tale of two Taylor exes: After joking about it, Taylor Lautner is literally praying for John Mayer

Taylor Swift and Taylor Lautner in 2009; Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage

Should news of the impending release of Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) strike fear into the hearts of Taylor Swift‘s ex-boyfriends? Well, one of them thinks another one should be worried — and is getting a lot of mileage out of the joke.

On Tuesday, actor Taylor Lautner appeared on NBC’s Today show and was asked how he felt about the release of the album in July. He and Swift dated back in 2009, and Swift wrote the Speak Now track “Back to December” about him after they broke up.

“I think it’s a great album,” Lautner said on Today. “Yeah, I feel safe. Praying for John.”

By “safe,” Lautner likely meant he isn’t afraid he’ll be attacked by angry Swifties. That’s what happened to another one of Swift’s exes, Jake Gyllenhaal, after she released Red (Taylor’s Version) in 2021 and reminded everyone that “All Too Well” is — allegedly — about him.

When Lautner said he was praying for John, he meant John Mayer, who is allegedly the subject of the Speak Now track “Dear John.” In that particular track, Swift eviscerates an older boyfriend, singing, “Don’t you think nineteen is too young/ To be played by your dark twisted games?”

Now, Lautner is taking the joke to the next level: On Wednesday, he posted a TikTok of himself in a hotel room, wearing a bathrobe. He gets down on his knees and assumes a praying position as “Dear John” plays in the background. The caption reads “#PrayforJohn.”

Lautner can joke about it, because he comes off pretty good in “Back to December.” In fact, fans loved the TikTok, with one writing, “This is why he’ll forever be the swifties’ favorite ex.”

As for John, maybe he’d better buckle up.

