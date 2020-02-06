A Super Snow Moon Will Appear This Weekend.

AND….there’s a decent chance the clouds may actually not get in the way of OUR viewing!

Over the upcoming weekend, people will get a chance to see the first super moon of the decade — February’s “super snow moon” — which will light up the night sky on Feb. 8 and 9, according to NASA.

Per The Old Farmer’s Almanac, the best time to see the moon will be on Saturday, Feb. 8, as it will rise in the east and reach its highest point around midnight. The moon is said to reach “peak fullness” at 2:34 a.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 9.