Stevie Nicks Immortalized as Barbie

Gold Dust Woman, meet Barbie Girl.

Stevie Nicks is channeling her crystal visions into her new Barbie, a mini manifestation of her one-of-a-kind, witchy aesthetic that she unveiled at Madison Square Garden on Sunday.

Nicks’ relationship with Barbie — like her love affair with music — is lifelong. Her mother gifted her the very first Barbie doll when she was just 11 years old.

The Fleetwood Mac frontwoman and fashion icon recalls wanting to “look just like” the doll but thinking, “I don’t think that’s in my future.”

Full Story: HERE

Youtube: HERE

Follow Warm 106.9 on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @warm1069