A star was born: Adele’s debut album turns 11 years old

Written by Mitch Etter

On January 28th, 2008 Adele’s debut album “19” was released. Today, WARM106.9 is excited to look back on an iconic first record from one of our favorite artists!

About a year and a half before Adele took the world by storm with “19”, she had just graduated from the BRIT School for Performing Arts and Technology. While a student, Adele had recorded a three song demo for class, and shared her work with a friend. That friend posted Adele’s demo to Myspace, where her music began to receive a lot of attention, notably from XL Recordings, who Adele would sign her record contract with shortly after.

The first two singles released from the album “Hometown Glory” and “Chasing Pavements” did not gain much attention in the United States initially. It was not until October when Adele was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live that her US career took off in earnest. Upon its January release, “19” charted at #61 on the Billboard Charts and kept lower chart numbers until that October SNL performance when the album rose to the #46 spot, and then a week later climbed to #11, ultimately topping out at #4 on the charts in 2012.

In addition to showcasing her incredible voice on the album, Adele was listed as a songwriter on every track of the album. She played guitar on three songs, bass on two songs, and celesta & cowbell on one song each as well. Impressive!

Her tour support for “19” included two concerts in Seattle, the first at The Triple Door in May 2008, and Neumos in January 2009. From there, her popularity kept growing exponentially.

Her second album, brought her to Seattle for a concert at The Paramount, and in 2016 Adele had her biggest tour yet, selling out two shows at Key Arena. Hopefully you were able to catch some of those shows.

At the tail-end of her UK tour in 2017, Adele writes her heartbreaking note to fans her cancelation of Wembley Stadium performances. Recognizing after 121 shows, her last to had to be canceled due to vocal cord damage.

“I have changed my life drastically in every way to make sure I got through this tour that started at the beginning of last year. To not be able to finish it, is something I’m really struggling to come to terms with. It’s as if my whole career has been building up to these 4 shows,” she writes for her website.

In June of last year, it was reported that Adele is working on her 4th studio album and expects it to be released in December 2019.