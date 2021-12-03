A Sipping Side Hustle

Christmas candy cane and hot chocolate. Hot winter drink. Homemade hot chocolate mugs with marshmallows on rustic wooden Christmas table. Cocoa drink with marshmallows. Gourmet hot chocolate milk.

The piece de resistance on a cozy winter night in…a steaming cup of hot cocoa!

It’s the most wonderful time of the year!

The carolers are caroling,

the fire is crackling and the Hallmark Channel has a stacked lineup of the best

(and sometimes cheesiest) Christmas love stories.

The piece de resistance on a cozy winter night in…a steaming cup of hot cocoa! While most of the time we reach for the packet of Swiss Miss that has been in the pantry since we’re not sure when (as long as it’s not expired that is), the team at Wishlisted is on the search to find the BEST of the BEST hot chocolate mixes to make this season a little sweeter!

That’s where YOU come in! We are looking for one jolly individual who loves a good cup of hot cocoa with all the fixings and isn’t afraid to tell us which mix is a hit or a swiss miss. PLUS as an added bonus, we’re throwing in $1,000 cash, a cozy blanket and a year subscription to Netflix for the ultimate hot cocoa drinking experience.

Apply HERE

The not so fine print:

Applying is Easy:

Answer a couple of questions letting us know why your taste buds are top-notch, your favorite way to enjoy a piping cup of cocoa and why you’re best suited for this dream job.

Here’s How It Works:

If chosen, you’ll receive a variety of the most popular hot chocolate mixes, a cozy blanket and a Netflix gift card to ensure you’re sipping pretty while enjoying some holiday classics. Upon completing your tests of the hot chocolates and giving us your honest opinion, you’ll receive $1,000 for your time!

You’re Perfect for This if You:

• LOVE a delicious cup of hot cocoa

• Have opinions and aren’t afraid to share them

• The Holiday season is your favorite time of year

• Can receive deliveries of multiple packages (UPS, FedEx, etc.)

• Are over 18 and a U.S. resident and agree to our Terms & Conditions

Note: Accepting applications until midnight on December 15th. Winner to be announced on Friday, December 17th.

