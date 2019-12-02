A Simple & Natural Way to Impact Good Health: The Rabbit Effect [Podcast]

Dr. Kelli Harding, an Assistant Clinical Professor of Psychiatry at Columbia University, NYC, specializes in Psychiatry and Neurology, as well as psychosomatic (mind-body) medicine. Based on her work and the goal to teach beyond the classroom she has written: The Rabbit Effect--Live Longer, Healthier, and Happier with the Groundbreaking Science of Kindness. 'The rabbit effect' is phrase related to a study conducted at McGill University in Montreal, to establish the relationship between high blood cholesterol and heart health in rabbits, and the anomalies in the experiment. Dr. Harding is a compassionate leader.
