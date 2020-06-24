Credit: PixelsAway | BigStockPhoto.com

A Second Coronavirus Stimulus Check?

June 24, 2020

The President suggested recently a “very generous” second stimulus check could be deposited into your account.  Really?  When?  How Much?  All great questions…

 

I read a lot of comment boards and social media posts full of folks that haven’t received their FIRST stimulus deposit or check.

It also terrifies me how we go about paying for the trillions of dollars being spent.  We pay loads of money into the system every year in taxes… so it doesn’t make me feel guilty to take back in a time of need.  But let’s follow some financial common sense and not borrow to stimulate now.  Help the people that REALLY need the most help now.  But PLEASE don’t kick the can down the road and saddle our children with even more debt.

That said… where’s my check?  Kidding!

