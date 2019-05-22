A “Promposal” For A 97 Year Old Grandma

“I got a crown for her and wrote her a note, asking her to be my date to prom.” “She’s mentioned a couple times about not being able to go to her prom.”

Helen Danis, of West Warwick, has experienced a lot since the 1920s, but prom isn’t one of them.

Julie Huddon, of Warwick, is Danis’ granddaughter.

Her mission is to make her grandmother’s dreams come true while she’s still here.

“We’ve been doing a lot of things that she has said she wanted to do,” said Huddon.

“She sat on Santa’s lap for the first time in December. I never know about her she’s full of surprises.”

A trolley will pick the pair up and bring them to the prom on Friday evening.

Danis said she plans to wear her crown proudly, her dress loudly, but comfortable shoes for dancing.

“Well, if they know how to do the ‘Hully Gully,’ I’ll do it again,” she said.

