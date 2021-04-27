A Pizzly Ate My RooLexa

Did you know that due to global warming,

polar bears are now mating with grizzly bears?

It’s called a Pizzly! No, we’re not making this up!

This week Coach Laurie, Anna, and Claire go down a rabbit hole of

crazy hybrids – but watch out for the humanzee!

Also, how did you feel about the verdicts in the Derek Chauvin murder trial?

We discuss the various reactions and ponder the future of policing

in America. And… It’s 2 AM; do you know where your Roomba is?

Ask Alexa to check its programming… Or Not!

