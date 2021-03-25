A Not So Pretty Penny

Months after resigning from his job a Georgia man received his final weeks pay… in greasy, oily pennies.
Months after leaving his job at a Georgia car repair shop, Andreas Flaten received his final week’s pay — in the form of about 91,500 greasy pennies dumped on his driveway.https://t.co/VSHZBa1u68
Now Mr. Flaten is spending his nights slaving over a plethora of pennies rinsing them so he can actually turn them in for a better form of cash.
His former employer just dropped them off at the end of the driveway with a pay stub on top of the penny pile.
One final insult wasn’t enough… in a TV interview Miles Walker, owner of the auto shop called Andreas a “weenie”.
“This is a childing thing to do” remarked Flaten.
Hopefully in that massive penny pyramid he finds some treasures worth more than 1 cent.
We’re (penny) pullin’ for ya Andreas!