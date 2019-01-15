A Northwest Gem: Sun Mountain Lodge.

After 7 years of living here, we FINALLY made it out to our little slice of paradise, Sun Mountain Lodge! We definitely won’t be waiting THAT long for our return trip! After years of putting it off for one reason or the other, I finally brought my wife and 4 year old to Sun Mountain Lodge and the memories that we made are certainly going to last a lifetime.

Not to be too dramatic but the craziness of living in or near a big city can really catch up to you after a while (at least it can for me) and the fresh air and wide open spaces of the breathtaking Methow Valley were just what we needed. We started by arriving in the charming old western town of Winthrop where everyone seemed to have a smile and greeted you with a positive…”nice to meet ya”. We walked up and down the wooden sidewalks checking out all of the LOCAL boutiques, restaurants, hang out spots and dive bars. (We didn’t bring the kid into the dive bars) 😉 After walking around for a bit and snapping some pics, we made our way up (about a 20 minute drive from Winthrop) to Sun Mountain Lodge.

From its spectacular setting to the beautiful decor on the inside and the extra friendly and helpful staff, it was just the beginning of a beautiful long weekend of outdoor AND indoor fun, relaxation, pampering and yummy food!

Here are a few of my pics, I tried to not take TOO many pics and just be in the moment as much as possible but for the sake of sharing…here ya go. 🙂

To a more detailed look at EVERYTHING Sun Mountain Lodge has to offer for ALL AGES, click HERE.