A New Map To Find Take Out

Seattle is trying to help residents find local businesses still trying to survive in the current climate.
The new interactive #SupportSeattleSmallBiz map allows residents to
not only search for restaurants,
bars and cafés that are doing delivery or take-out, but will help you
get straight to their web page or third-party delivery service.
Restaurant, bar, cafe, and brewery owners can enter their information into a brief survey
to see their business appear on the public-facing map within minutes city officials said.
To get the survey to be included on the map, send an email to supportsmallbiz(at)seattle.gov.
