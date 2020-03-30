A New Map To Find Take Out

Seattle is trying to help residents find local businesses still trying to survive in the current climate.

The new allows residents to

not only search for restaurants,

bars and cafés that are doing delivery or take-out, but will help you

get straight to their web page or third-party delivery service.

Restaurant, bar, cafe, and brewery owners can enter their information into a brief survey

to see their business appear on the public-facing map within minutes city officials said.

To get the survey to be included on the map, send an email to supportsmallbiz(at)seattle.gov.

Full Story: HERE

Map: HERE

Video: HERE

Select the menu in the top-right corner and choose the “Find Nearby Restaurants” tool.

Enter your location or drop a pin to find restaurants with takeout or delivery near you!

Restaurants will be sorted by their service options. Click to find out more about each restaurant and get directions. This map is updated in real-time as business owners provide the information you need. If you are a business owner who wants to be added to this map, contact us at supportsmallbiz@seattle.gov