A New Kind Of Tree House

November 11, 2019

A Woman turns a 110 year old tree trunk into a little library for the neighborhood.

The Little Free Library is a nonprofit organization that aims to inspire people and help build community by encouraging

people to install book exchanges in their neighborhoods. Since 2009, the organization helped install over 75,000

libraries in 88 countries and exchange millions of books annually, spreading the love for books everywhere.

Recently, inspired by this project, one librarian from Idaho decided to create her own unique little library.

This is where you go whern your stumped…and need a new book!!!

Full Story and Pictures: HERE

