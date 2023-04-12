A New Day Has Come: Céline Dion is releasing music on Thursday morning

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan star in Screen Gems’ ‘LOVE AGAIN’/Courtesy Sony Pictures/Â©2022 CTMG, Inc

Following the news that the release date for her new movie, Love Again, will premiere on May 5, a week earlier than originally planned, Céline Dion has more good news for fans.

The Canadian superstar has announced that Thursday, April 13, at 8 a.m. ET she’ll be releasing new music. It’s likely the music will be a song from the Love Again soundtrack, because it’s already been announced that she recorded new music for it.

This will be Céline’s first new English-language music since the release of her 2019 album, Courage. In 2020, she released a French single as a standalone. It’s not clear when the new music was recorded: Love Again was actually filmed in 2020 and 2021.

The plot of Love Again, in which Céline plays herself, incorporates the singer and her music into its plot. Sam Heughan plays Rob, a journalist who’s writing a profile of Céline and ends up asking her advice about his unusual situation.

It seems Rob’s new phone has the same number as the fiancé of Mira, played by Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Her fiancé has passed away, but Mira keeps texting passionate and loving messages to his number to help with her grief. Of course, Rob falls in love with Mira after reading her texts and enlists Céline’s help in figuring out how he can meet her.

