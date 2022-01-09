A New Covid Long Haul Side Effect

Nicoleta Ionescu|BigStock

An unusual COVID-related complication has this beauty queen feeling more like a frat bro.



Former Miss Universe Australia Olivia Molly Rogers recently took to Instagram to report her experiences with a lesser-known side effect following her coronavirus infection: chronic belching.

While some symptoms of the virus have become common knowledge — including loss of smell and a runny nose — Rogers says the disease has had a much more unique impact on her.

“I have the most random (but kind of funny) symptom,” Rogers, 29, wrote on her Instagram Stories on Monday. “I can’t stop burping.”

The condition, she says, makes her feel “feral” but she’s been taking it in stride.

The odd symptom set in soon after Rogers tested positive for COVID-19 on a rapid test shortly after Christmas. While she quickly chalked other symptoms up to being coronavirus-related, the burping stumped her until after she confirmed her diagnosis with a positive PCR test.

Then she took to Googling, and quickly learned that burping is, in fact, a COVID symptom, too.

“I can’t stop burping. I googled it and apparently it’s part of the gastrointestinal symptoms of COVID, not that common though,” she wrote on Instagram, an Australian news site reported. “Good to know my consistent burping wasn’t just me being a bit feral.”

Indeed, while excessive burping is not included on the CDC’s short list of COVID symptoms, it and other gastrointestinal issues are known effects of the disease.

In addition to burping, Rogers also says she’s been experiencing “very uncomfortable” body aches and joint pain, “redness” around her eyes, an itchy throat, runny nose and coughing.

