A New Burial Option For Your Loved One

November 20, 2019

There is burial in a casket, there is creamation and now available, composting.

A new Seattle company has announced plans to bring an alternative to human burial and cremation to Washington state

called human-composting.

Founder Katrina Spade hosted a gathering last week to celebrate the company’s first location in Sodo.

Officials say Spade partnered with a soil scientist who led a successful research trial and convinced legislators

to change state law May 2020 about the disposition of the dead.

Company officials say Recompose is expected to open in 2021 and cost $5,500 each customer, more than basic cremation, but less than most funerals.

Officials say each body would produce about 1 cubic yard (0.76 cubic meters) of soil.

Officials say excess soil is expected to be sent to land intended to become an ecologically sustainable village.

Full Story: HERE

