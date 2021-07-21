A Miraculous Week

Claire talks about an incredible and extraordinary event that happened

to a beloved recurring character of our podcast — her dog Sadie.

But first you gotta get past Anna D refreshing her memory on how to use

the podcasting equipment as she returns to work this week.

A special announcement about our favorite life coach and her interview

w/ Amanda Knox on “Spotlight w/ Laurie Hardie”. Richard Sherman – Need we say more?

We have an update on Britney Spears,

as well as a new ice cream flavor we are eager to try!!! — or not.

Podcast: HERE