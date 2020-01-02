A Memoir About Dying to Live [Podcast]

January 2, 2020

Beth Cramer is an accomplished editor and director of independent films. As a creative, Beth also had the dream of writing...and the result is a great first book: Why Didn't I Notice Her Before? A Memoir About Dying to Live. Beth's talent is quite evident as she takes us on this journey in her life...a health crisis as the launching pad for it. There's entertainment value, but really there's much to learn, and to use for introspection, and living our best life.

www.bethcramer.com

Inspirational Women is a weekly podcast that features women who are leaders in their field, entrepreneurs, authors or women carving new paths in education, the environment, charities, crime prevention, health care, domestic issues, and youth outreach.

Follow on Apple Podcasts
Follow on Google Podcasts
Follow on Spotify
RSS Feed
Download Episode

About Warm 106.9

Today's Music Variety fuels the sing-along-soundtrack that keeps the innovative workplaces in the Seattle area inspired with songs from the 80's through today. Warm cares about the community we live in through deep participation in hundreds of annual events that focus on women and families.
Copyright © 2020 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.