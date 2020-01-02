A Memoir About Dying to Live [Podcast]

Beth Cramer is an accomplished editor and director of independent films. As a creative, Beth also had the dream of writing...and the result is a great first book: Why Didn't I Notice Her Before? A Memoir About Dying to Live. Beth's talent is quite evident as she takes us on this journey in her life...a health crisis as the launching pad for it. There's entertainment value, but really there's much to learn, and to use for introspection, and living our best life.

