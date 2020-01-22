Credit: BigStockPhoto

A Local Makes It On The Kelly Clarkson Show

January 22, 2020

Building his kids a tree house was a no-brainer. But this isn’t your typical treehouse…

ared Geddes is a Mechanical Engineer for Boeing by day and a woodworker by night.

As a father of four little boys, ranging in ages from ten months to eight years old, building his kids a tree house was a no-brainer.

But this isn’t your typical treehouse…

The family of six lives in Maple Valley, and after trees were removed from their neighbor’s yard for a project,

Geddes got to work to create the most epic treehouse we’ve ever seen. It took eight months to build because of his 9 to 5,

but the evenings were filled with power tools and labor from his kiddos to assemble this masterpiece.

During the build, Geddes set up a timelapse camera to film the progress and it caught the attention of some people in high places…

After the treehouse video was posted on YouTube, it started wracking up the views on Facebook and guess who reached out?

The one and only, Kelly Clarkson, asking him to be a feature on her television show, which airs on KOMO 4 weekdays at 2!

It’s not surprising though, ya’ll, this treehouse is insane.

Full Story and Time Lapse Video: HERE

