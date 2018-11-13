A lesson in putting others first…

Marco Gonzalez owns the Tavern 101 Grill & Tap House in Agoura Hills, California Marco is in the middle of the Woolsey Fire zone and convinced the fire command center to let him open his restaurant so he could start cooking food for all of the fire fighters, police, and first responders.

What no one knew at the time was Marco had no idea if his house was even still standing. He knew the house across the street from his was gone, he knew the house a couple doors down was gone – but he had no report on his. He evacuated Friday and as of Monday, firefighters were able to get up to his house to report back that it is still there.

He put himself aside and went in to do what he knew how to do best – feed people. After a long day in the restaurant, Marco was out of food and had successfully fed over 700 firefighters, police officers and other first responders!!! As of Tuesday morning, Marco reports that him and his staff have fed more than 1500 hundred first responders.

They have all asked him to doing it, but he needs some help. Agoura Hills residents told Marco if he cooked, they would raise the money to buy all of the food! Marco says they have raised enough money to feed everyone and he doesn’t need anymore donations at this time, but if you would like to contribute, there is a Venmo account set up for the relief effort @Tavern101FeedsFirstResponders with all leftover money being sent to the Woolsey Fire Fund.