A Happy Spouse Can Add Years To YOUR Life.

You know what they say…Happy wife happy life, and apparently a longer life!

In fact, researchers say that a spouse’s satisfaction in life predicted a person’s lifespan even more than it did their own overall contentment.

That’s because (and this is according to the “expert scientists” not me!)  people who are generally unhappier are more likely to lead a less healthy lifestyle. And when one spouse is mired in bad habits, the other’s lifestyle is often dragged down as a result. Conversely, having a more active spouse will likely push one to be just as physically active.

 

