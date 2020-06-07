A guide for dealing with compassion fatigue from Earl Johnson

Earl Johnson is one of the founders of the Spiritual Care Division of the American Red Cross. And he is the author of “Finding Comfort During Hard Times: A Guide to Healing After Disease, Violence, and Other Community Trauma”. Beginning his work in the ’80s during the AIDS epidemic, Earl has the experience of seeing that with basic disaster training, the people doing the work have less compassion fatigue. We are all dealing with a qualified kind of disaster during this pandemic. We can find insights and support in the guidance of Earl’s book.

Sunday Morning Magazine is a local Seattle podcast featuring guests from local non-profit agencies, authors and specialists in the fields that are the focus of each weekend’s informative conversation. These focus areas include education, environment, charities, crime, health, domestic issues, and youth. Follow on Apple Podcasts

Follow on Spotify

RSS Feed

Download Episode